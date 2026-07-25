BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said developments regarding the possibility of Malaysia returning as a host for a Formula One (F1) race this year will be announced tomorrow.

“The F1 matter will be announced on Sunday,” he said briefly when met by reporters after officially opening Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sheikh Tahir Jalaluddin and launching the Nuqaba programme here today.

Yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the ministry was actively discussing and assessing the possibility of Malaysia hosting the race to replace the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place in October.

Motorsports portal the-race.com reported on Thursday that Malaysia could have the opportunity to return to the F1 calendar at short notice this year if the conflict involving Iran continues to cause disruptions.

The Sepang International Circuit hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017 before the race was dropped from the F1 calendar due to rising hosting costs and licensing fees. — Bernama