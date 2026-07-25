KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Perikatan Nasional and PAS should “walk the talk” on national unity before lecturing Malaysians about it, DAP’s Kasthuri Patto said today, as she criticised the use of racial rhetoric during the Negeri Sembilan election campaign.

The DAP Central Executive Committee member said voters should judge candidates on their service, track record and the values represented by their parties or coalitions, rather than their race or religion.

“Malaysians must reject politicians who manipulate and exploit race and religion for their own political survival,” she said in a statement.

Kasthuri was responding to remarks by PN election director and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, as well as Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, which she said had brought racial considerations into the campaign.

Sanusi was reported as saying that Malays only had “Tanah Melayu”, while Indians had India and Chinese had China, remarks Kasthuri said were hurtful to Malaysians whose families had lived in the country for generations.

“Time and time again the words ‘ingrates’, ‘pendatang’ and other cutting and spiteful words have been freely used against the many Malaysians who are of Chinese and Indian ethnicities,” she said.

Kasthuri also said Asyraf had resorted to the “race+fear+fake news” card by claiming that DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke could become Negeri Sembilan menteri besar should Pakatan Harapan retain the state but its candidate for the post, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, lose his Linggi seat.

She noted that this was a highly sensitive matter, as the Negeri Sembilan constitution requires the menteri besar to be a Malay Muslim state assemblyman, while PH had already named Aminuddin as its candidate for the post.

“Today he (Asyraf) sheepishly said what he meant was in jest — inexcusable coming from a person of position and power,” she said.