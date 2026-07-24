JEMPOL, July 24 — The final report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into Tabung Haji (TH) should be made public to enable depositors, contributors, and the wider public to gain a comprehensive understanding of past events, said Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

He said releasing the report would uphold the principles of transparency and fairness while allowing the public to better understand the issues examined during the inquiry.

“This is based on the principles of transparency and fairness. I believe that under its current management and administration, Tabung Haji is in a much stronger position than it was previously.

“I hope the report can be released as soon as possible so that Malaysians can fully examine and read it,” he told reporters after the “Ziarah Kasih Madani” programme at Felda Palong 1 here yesterday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is prepared to release the final RCI report on Tabung Haji in due course to allow the public to know the findings of the inquiry into allegations surrounding the sale of the agency’s strategic assets.

Anwar said he would review the decision to publish the report with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, adding that it is expected to be made public no later than next Wednesday. — Bernama