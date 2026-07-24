KOTA KINABALU, July 24 — Firm action by the Sabah state government and implementation of new port charges have addressed the issue of abandoned containers at Sepanggar Port here, the Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick said the new charges have resulted in the removal of 103 containers that had previously been left idle for more than 21 days, with the longest being up to 407 days.

The Sabah Minister of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport said the introduction of new charges acts as a deterrent, as previous rates were too low and had encouraged owners to store containers at the port instead of renting space at external depots.

“Under the new action plan, the port has also set a condition that any container left for more than 21 days may be disposed of in accordance with regulations.

“Once we announced the disposal of these containers, owners promptly removed them, allowing the space to be utilised for new containers,” he said when winding up the debate on the Sabah Ports (Privatisation) (Amendment) Bill 2026.

The Bill to amend the Sabah Ports (Privatisation) Enactment 1998 was later passed by a majority voice vote before Deputy Speaker Datuk Richard Yong We Kong after being debated by four assemblymen.

On appeals from port user associations to review the new charges, Ewon said his ministry remains open to continuous engagement sessions to reach a fair solution for all parties.

“Inclusive measures have also been taken by incorporating representatives from port user associations, shipowners’ associations and shipping associations into the government task force to enable structured monthly discussions,” he said.

On the Bill, Ewon said the amendment was necessitated by the restructuring of the state government portfolio, which saw port affairs transferred from the Sabah Ministry of Works and Utilities to the Ministry of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport.

He added that the amendment also aims, among others, to harmonise the definition of ‘Minister’ under the Sabah Ports (Privatisation) Enactment 1998 with the Sabah Ports Authority Enactment 1981.

Meanwhile, the sitting also passed the Sabah Native Affairs Council (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the District Chief, Native Chief and Headman Bill 2026, tabled by Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

The Sabah Native Affairs Council (Amendment) Bill 2026, among others, expands the role of the council to advise the state government on customary education and native customary laws to ensure the preservation and continuity of heritage.

The amendment to the Sabah Native Affairs Council Enactment 1998 also creates the post of Native Affairs Officer from among qualified state civil servants to receive, investigate and initiate or manage proceedings involving customary offences in the Native Courts.

The District Chief, Native Chief and Headman Bill 2026 provides a comprehensive legal framework governing the status, appointment, functions, allowances and accountability of district chiefs, native chiefs and headmen.

The Bill stipulates that appointments are to be made by the responsible minister upon the recommendation of the District Officer, and may be revoked due to incapacity, bankruptcy, conviction of criminal or customary offences, misconduct, or if the individual no longer resides in the area. — Bernama