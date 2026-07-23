SHAH ALAM, July 23 — The Selangor state government is implementing the Immediate and Moderate Flood Mitigation Plan Project involving hotspot and high-risk areas under the administration of the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), with an allocation of RM40.5 million to reduce the risk of flash floods.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said the allocation covers 39 scopes of work divided into immediate (quick win) and medium-term measures to address the flood issue in a more organised manner.

He said the project’s implementation was planned following the increasingly frequent flash floods occurring in urban areas due to rapid development, high-intensity rainfall, and the challenges of global climate change.

“The state government has approved an allocation of RM40.5 million covering 39 scopes of work under the immediate and medium-term action categories to address this issue in an organised manner.

“The immediate steps or quick wins involve projects that can be completed within a period of less than six months, while medium-term steps take up to a year for more sustainable improvements,” he said at a special press conference on flood management, which was also attended by the Petaling Jaya Mayor Datuk Mohamad Zahri Samingon.

Izham said that out of the total allocation, 26 projects were categorised under immediate measures involving a cost of RM20.1 million, while 13 other projects were under medium-term measures involving an allocation of RM20.4 million.

He said that 12 areas have been identified as focus locations, with three areas given critical priority, namely Section 51A (Jalan 223), Kampung Cempaka, and the FAS Tunnel area near Jalan PJU 1A.

According to him, the implementation of the project covers the construction of the flood wall, the installation of a flap gate, the construction of a retention pond, and the use of new technology such as ecoblock from Germany.

He said each project requires thorough technical studies and design before construction work can begin to ensure issues such as underground utility routes and land ownership are resolved first.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zahri said that MBPJ has also implemented several initiatives to reduce the burden on traders affected by the flash floods on April 20 and May 6.

He said the measures included the installation of alarm systems and drain water level detectors, facility improvements, as well as exemptions and reductions in rental rates for premises.

“Among the initiatives implemented by the MBPJ are the exemption of business premises rent and a 30 per cent reduction in rent rates, starting from July to December, for affected traders on Jalan 223.

“Meanwhile, strategic cooperation involving the JPS (Irrigation and Drainage Department), MBPJ, JKR (Public Works Department), and related technical agencies will continue to be streamlined to ensure that every allocation is utilised optimally for the safety of the people,” he added. — Bernama