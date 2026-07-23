GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) remains committed to the Unity Government until the end of the 15th Parliament, rejecting claims of any attempt to topple the administration led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition’s commitment is in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for the formation of the Unity Government after the 2022 General Election and has never wavered.

“I have absolutely no intention of any ‘Bangkok Move’ or ‘Dubai Move’. Our position is clear. Once we committed to joining the Unity Government following the King’s decree, we committed ourselves until the end of the 15th Parliament. Full stop.

“There should be no doubts. Let people say what they want, but we must remain united for the sake of political stability and be sincere in that commitment,” he told reporters after chairing the 61st Coordination Meeting between the Minister of Rural and Regional Development and State Executive Councillors for Rural Development (MEXCLUB) here today.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah, Penang Rural Development, Agrotechnology and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Rashidi Zinol, and BN Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

On reports that a BN polling district centre (PDM) in Klawang had ceased operations amidst the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the matter was being addressed by the state party leadership.

“I have discussed the issue with Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias since the centre falls within his Jelebu parliamentary constituency.

“The matter is being resolved. We still have about nine days before polling, and I believe it can be settled,” he said.

Reports claimed the BN PDM in Klawang suspended its operations in protest after BN did not field a candidate for the state seat in the state election.

The Klawang contest will see a three-cornered fight involving Pakatan Harapan’s Bakri Sawir, Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Danni Rais and Bersatu’s Muhammad Adib Musa.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said there had been no official discussions between BN and PN on any political cooperation under a proposed “Perikatan Barisan Nasional (PBN)” alliance.

He said the proposal had only been mentioned during campaign speeches and had never been formally discussed, adding that any such idea would require careful consideration by the relevant parties.

At the same press conference, Ahmad Zahid responded light-heartedly to a pantun shared by Anwar yesterday by reciting his own verse: “Mendaki ke Gunung Tahan, jatuh ke gaung, temui maut. Bumbung tercabut, mampu ditahan. Jika ribut, diterbang ke laut,”

He added that his relationship with the Prime Minister remained cordial despite campaigning on opposing sides in the Negeri Sembilan state election.

Yesterday, Anwar, in a pantun, highlighted the importance of unity and discipline in friendship and political cooperation. — Bernama