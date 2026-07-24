KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Efforts to empower the Indian community must prioritise quality education, comprehensive welfare, skills development and better employment opportunities, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Anwar said he emphasised these priorities during a meeting with Indian community leaders.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, urged the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) and all related agencies to take a more proactive approach at the grassroots level.

“I also reminded MITRA and all related agencies to continue engaging with the community, identify its actual needs on the ground and ensure that every initiative implemented benefits those who truly need it,” he said.

Anwar said an approach guided by compassion, accountability and good governance was essential to ensure that no segment of society was left behind in the nation's development.

He added that such an approach would also ensure all Malaysians had a fair opportunity to build a better future. — Bernama