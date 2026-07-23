KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Several Umno leaders have expressed reservations over Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s proposal to name the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Perikatan Nasional (PN) cooperation “Perikatan Barisan Nasional”.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described the proposed name as irrelevant, saying it did not reflect the nature of the current arrangement, which is not the formation of a new political coalition, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

Instead, he said the BN-PN partnership was merely an understanding to contest the Negeri Sembilan state election together.

“His (Hamzah’s) statement is outside the scope of what we had discussed previously. To me, the term is not relevant because this is only a temporary cooperation. I also do not know what his interpretation is,” he told reporters after a state election campaign event in Palong 4, Jempol, last night.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who was also present, stressed that BN’s leadership had never discussed or approved the proposed name.

He said the cooperation with PN was based solely on an understanding to avoid multi-cornered contests and maximise their chances of winning the Negeri Sembilan election.

“As for ‘Perikatan Barisan Nasional’, that is his statement. We, as the leadership, have never agreed to it.

“Let us work together with mutual understanding, avoid overlapping seats and win the Negeri Sembilan state election together.

“If we can cooperate well, God willing, Negeri Sembilan will become the starting point and catalyst for the unity long desired by the Muslim community as a whole,” he said.

Asyraf also urged all parties to embrace the cooperation sincerely so the alliance could be strengthened and govern the state effectively if given the mandate by voters.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the name of the BN-PN cooperation was not something that should be a priority.

“That is merely Hamzah’s proposal and it will be determined by the top leadership of both parties.

“But I do not think it is a major issue or something we should be focusing on,” he said.