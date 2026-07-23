SHAH ALAM, July 23 — About 350km of Selangor’s coastline has been identified as affected by erosion due to various factors, including climate change.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said coastal defence structures, including wave barriers, have been installed along about 250km of the affected areas, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online today.

“This means almost two-thirds of Selangor’s coastline is now protected by barriers.

“However, studies have found that the impact of climate change means existing structures need to be upgraded by increasing their height by between one and 1.5 metres. We are now waiting for the implementation of the project,” he said.

Izham said this after officiating the review workshop for the Selangor Integrated Coastal Management Plan here today.

He said increasing the height of the barriers alone was not the main solution, as structural strength must also be improved to ensure they can withstand wave impact.

“In some locations, existing structures can break due to wave impact. That is why we use armour rock and are moving towards more advanced coastal protection systems.

“We need to understand wave dynamics and changes in sea currents, as both factors can cause serious coastal damage if not addressed through the right approach,” he said.

Izham said the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), had handed over five completed coastal conservation projects in Morib, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam.

“In Kelanang (Kuala Langat), we will use a new Korean technology called stone fibre mat, which is highly effective in terms of cost and coastal protection management,” he said.

Meanwhile, Izham said the Integrated Water Management Master Plan study is expected to be completed by next year.

“This is the first holistic study in the country covering raw water, wastewater and treated water.

“All these aspects are closely interconnected, including pollution issues, water supply disruptions and floods, and therefore cannot be viewed separately,” he said.