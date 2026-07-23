KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Outgoing Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay joked that he could be seen serving customers at a mamak restaurant after retiring from the police force this Sunday.

Asked about his plans after nearly 35 years with the Royal Malaysia Police, Ayob said he wanted to take a short break before deciding on his next move.

“As I said earlier, I'll open a mamak restaurant. You'll see me wearing a kain pelikat and a pagoda shirt,” he said in jest.

On a more serious note, Ayob said he had received several offers but had yet to make a decision.

“There have been a few offers, but I haven't given them much thought yet. I want to take a short break first.

“After that, there may be another book that will go into greater detail about the operations I was involved in. The parts that can be shared with the public will first have to be declassified,” he said.

Ayob made the remarks after launching his biography Dari Pendang ke Bukit Aman: Jejak Integriti (From Pendang to Bukit Aman: The Integrity Journey of Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay) here today.

The 276-page book chronicles his journey from his hometown of Pendang, Kedah, to becoming the country's Deputy Inspector-General of Police, while highlighting values such as integrity, discipline, courage and leadership throughout his policing career.

Written by Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan and published by Universiti Putra Malaysia Press, the book is priced at RM150.

At the launch, Ayob said the biography was not meant to glorify him or portray him as someone who had never made mistakes.

“This book was not published to elevate my name or to portray me as someone who has never made mistakes. Neither was it written because my life's journey is too extraordinary to be shared.

“I have always believed that every achievement in life is never the result of one individual's efforts alone. It comes from the support of family, the guidance of teachers, the trust of superiors, the co-operation of colleagues and the sacrifices of those who have served alongside me,” he said.

He added that he hoped readers would see the book as a reminder that anyone could contribute to the nation by working hard, upholding integrity and carrying out their responsibilities faithfully.

Ayob will officially retire on Sunday after serving nearly 35 years with the police force.