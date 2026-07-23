KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The clearance of all pig farms in Tanjong Sepat, Kuala Langat is expected to be completed by October, bringing pig farming operations in the area to an end.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said the timeline would allow the remaining piglets in the area to reach maturity at seven to eight months of age before being disposed of, Kosmo! Online reported.

He said about 12,000 pigs remain in Tanjong Sepat, down from around 240,000 before the phased clearance exercise began.

“We decided in February to allow the remaining piglets to be disposed of once they reach the appropriate age of seven to eight months.

“This means the clearance process is expected to be completed around September or October. After that, the exercise will be fully concluded,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Izham officiated the review workshop for the Selangor Integrated Coastal Management Plan.

He said the Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) is conducting an audit to update the actual number of pigs still remaining in the area.

“The clearance is being carried out in stages to give farmers time to manage their remaining livestock, unless a disease outbreak is detected that requires immediate seizure.

“I am confident the latest DVS audit will show the number has fallen further, possibly by half,” he said.

Izham also said the state government has instructed the DVS and appointed consultants to assess the level of soil contamination in the area in preparation for rehabilitation works.

“We want a complete inventory of the condition of the land so that restoration can be carried out effectively.

“Pig farming has been carried out there for up to three generations, and many have lost their livelihoods. We want to rehabilitate the land so it can help them generate new sources of income,” he said.

He added that the state government is also in discussions with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry to seek federal assistance for land rehabilitation and to help former pig farmers transition to new livelihoods.

“Some of them have already started switching to crops such as lime,” he said.