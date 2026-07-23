KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has directed that immediate measures be taken to address several critical service issues affecting the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM).

In a Facebook post today, Shamsul Azri said safeguarding public health remains a top priority of the MADANI Government and had called for a meeting this morning to discuss the matter.

“PPUM is a teaching hospital, and its services are delivered in accordance with its role, capacity and capabilities.

“I have directed that immediate action be taken on the decisions reached during the discussion,” he said.

The discussion involved the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Malaya (UM), and the PPUM administrative team.

According to Shamsul Azri, the meeting focused on addressing policy-related issues arising from public complaints, including long waiting times, challenges in the delivery of clinical services, and issues related to skilled manpower and specialist expertise. — Bernama