JEMPOL, July 24 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has dismissed claims of any official discussion to formalise the electoral alliance between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) as “Perikatan Barisan Nasional” (PBN).

The proposal, put forward by Parti Wawasan Negara President Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, was brushed aside by Sanusi, who also serves as PAS’s election director.

He said that the matter had never been discussed at any level and that he was personally unaware of the suggestion until recently, Astro Awani reported.

“I’ve never heard of it either. He’s probably just tossing the idea as he pleased. There hasn’t even been any discussion at that level,” Sanusi told reporters during a PN and BN rally for the Jempol constituency yesterday.

Sanusi questioned the logic of the new label, noting that both coalitions maintain their own distinct identities.

He described the “PBN” moniker as a mere accessory rather than a matter of policy, adding that there was no need to blow the matter out of proportion.

The controversy stems from a suggestion made by Hamzah on Wednesday, following the cooperation between PN and BN for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Hamzah had floated the idea of the PBN name to streamline the alliance’s image and prevent voter confusion.

Both coalitions are on opposing sides of the political aisle, but have been cooperating openly since the Johor state election.