SEREMBAN, July 23 — Seremban’s Terminal 1 has received a Grade A rating from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), signifying that it meets the highest standards in management, operations, safety and user facilities.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the recognition was not awarded to every terminal, as facilities must fulfil various criteria including cleanliness levels, operational efficiency, ticketing systems and passenger comfort, Astro Awani reported today.

“Over the past few years, the upgrading project for this terminal was carried out by the Seremban City Council. It is something to be proud of as this old terminal has successfully been upgraded and received recognition from APAD,” he said.

Loke said this after officiating the handover ceremony for the Grade A Terminal Rating to Seremban Terminal 1 today.

He said Terminal 1 plays an important role as Negeri Sembilan’s public transport hub by integrating express buses, stage buses, BAS.MY services and taxis, while also providing direct access to the Seremban KTM station through an underground pedestrian link.

He added that the government’s efforts would not stop at providing infrastructure, but would also focus on improving service frequency and punctuality to boost public confidence in public transport.

“Public transport users expect more frequent services and adherence to arrival and departure schedules. If these can be improved, it will provide greater confidence among public transport users,” he said.

Seremban Terminal 1 currently handles between 150 and 180 bus trips daily involving 84 bus operators serving destinations across Peninsular Malaysia.

The terminal has 46 platforms comprising 20 departure platforms, six arrival platforms and 20 platforms for bus services, while recording nearly one million passengers annually.

Loke also urged the public to appreciate the facilities provided by avoiding vandalism, as such acts not only increase government maintenance costs but also affect the comfort of other users.