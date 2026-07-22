KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Malaysia will not be pressured into changing its decades-old policy of barring Israeli nationals from entering the country, amid calls by some United States lawmakers for Washington to review ties with Putrajaya.

The Star reported that US lawmakers Greg Landsman, Josh Gottheimer, Jimmy Panetta, Dan Goldman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jared Moskowitz, Brad Sherman and Jake Auchincloss had urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to clarify possible steps in response to Anwar’s remarks that Israeli dual citizens found residing in Malaysia would be deported.

Anwar said Malaysia was not violating any international laws by maintaining the policy, which he said had been in place for decades.

“I would like to respond to the United States lawmakers, some of them at least, who stated categorically that Malaysia is in contravention of international laws and was disrespectful of the rights of nations.

“This is totally absurd because, as far as we are concerned, this policy has been adopted by Malaysia for decades, that we are against the presence of any Israeli citizen, not Jews, but Israeli citizens here because they are part and parcel and complicit to the murders, crimes and continuous oppression, colonisation of Palestine and Gaza,” he said when met after the Jelajah Rakan Muda programme in Seremban today.

The prime minister said the US lawmakers appeared to be unaware that several countries imposed restrictions on Israeli nationals entering their territories.

“It turns out they have not followed the developments at all where many countries ban it (Israeli citizens from entering their country) and that Malaysia has banned it for decades,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia was a sovereign nation entitled to determine its own policies, adding that its position was based on opposition to Israel’s actions in Palestine.

“Firstly, they must understand that this is an independent and sovereign nation, and our opposition to Israel is due to their tyranny, their colonisation, and their daily killings,” he said.

On Tuesday, the eight US lawmakers issued a joint letter calling on Rubio to clarify the measures Washington would take following Anwar’s remarks.

They cited Malaysia’s receipt of US security assistance, including the International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme, which provides professional training for Malaysian military personnel.

Anwar had on July 15 said Malaysia would deport Israeli nationals holding dual citizenship who were found living in the country.

The statement followed calls by the Johor government for authorities to investigate Network School, a technology community at Forest City, following claims that Israeli dual nationals were residing there.

Anwar also rejected criticism over Malaysia’s engagement with Hamas, saying he had explained the matter during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He said his meeting with a Hamas leader was to express sympathy to families affected by bombings and killings.

Anwar said the issue should not affect Malaysia’s relations with the US, noting that the country continued to welcome American citizens, businesses and investments.

“We maintain good relations with the United States just as we do with other countries, but it is impossible for us to become so faint-hearted that we do not dare to condemn the excesses in terms of the killings of innocent people, including those in Palestine and Gaza,” he said.