KUCHING, July 23 — AirBorneo Airways (AirBorneo) launched its first international route on Sarawak Day, connecting Kuching and Singapore through Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4.

Marking the airline’s entry into international operations, Flight MY363 departed Kuching at 6.50pm and arrived in Singapore at 8.04pm, 21 minutes ahead of schedule, said AirBorneo in a statement yesterday.

The return flight, MY364, departed Singapore at 9.27pm and arrived in Kuching at 10.36pm, 14 minutes ahead of schedule.

AirBorneo chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki said the inaugural international route marked a significant milestone for both the airline and Sarawak.

“It reflects our commitment to strengthening connectivity, expanding opportunities and supporting Sarawak’s long-term economic aspirations.

“Singapore is an important regional gateway, and this new route will strengthen tourism, trade, investment and people-to-people connections between Sarawak and Singapore,” he said.

“As we celebrate Sarawak Day, this milestone reflects Sarawak’s continued growth and our shared vision of positioning the state as a dynamic gateway to the region,” he added.

AirBorneo chief executive officer Megat Ardian Aminuddin said the launch of the airline’s first international route marked an important milestone in its next phase of growth.

“Singapore is a natural choice for our first international destination, reflecting the strong connectivity and close economic ties between Sarawak and one of the region’s key aviation and commercial hubs.

“This route marks the beginning of our international expansion as we continue to grow our network strategically across the region,” he said.

He added that they look forward to connecting Sarawak with more destinations, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the state’s long-term growth.

AirBorneo will operate daily flights between Kuching and Singapore. Tickets for the route are on sale via the AirBorneo website and mobile app. — The Borne Post