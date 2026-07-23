IPOH, July 23 — Ipoh City Council (MBI) has confirmed that a viral image depicting Chinese characters installed alongside the iconic “IPOH” signage on a hill near Jalan Kuala Kangsar here is fake and digitally manipulated.

In a statement yesterday, MBI said the image, circulated through a post in the Facebook group “Manjoi Manjoi Ajerr”, was believed to have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology or created through digital editing.

According to the statement, the iconic “IPOH” signage is currently undergoing inspection, repair and restoration after being dismantled on July 15 to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of its structure and physical condition.

“Reinstallation of the ‘IPOH’ signage is expected to be carried out in stages from Aug 4 to 6, subject to weather conditions and the smooth progress of work at the site.

“Accordingly, any image depicting other signage installed alongside the word ‘IPOH’ at the location is false, misleading and does not reflect the actual situation,” it said.

MBI said the circulation of manipulated images accompanied by false claims was irresponsible and could create misunderstanding, public anxiety and confusion, besides damaging the image, harmony and reputation of Ipoh City.

The council advised the public not to easily believe, comment on, share or circulate unverified information, but instead verify it through MBI’s official channels.

It also reminded the public to practise the principle of “When in Doubt, Don’t Share” to help curb the spread of fake news.

“MBI also views seriously the misuse of AI technology or digital editing to produce false content that could incite tension, hatred and negative perceptions among the public,” it said.

The statement added that MBI is examining the matter and will not hesitate to take appropriate action, including lodging reports with the authorities against any individual or party involved in producing and disseminating the fake content. — Bernama