SEREMBAN, July 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim appeared to question what he described as the eagerness of certain parties to vie for the menteri besar’s post.

He said the priority in any election should be to ensure that those elected by the people are capable of administering the state effectively and safeguarding the interests of all.

“Look at the other side. How many of them are already competing for the menteri besar’s post? Even before the election, they are fighting over it, and they will probably continue doing so afterwards.

“So don’t give them the opportunity to fight among themselves. Instead, give the mandate to PH leaders who have proven their focus is on serving the people,” he said at the ‘Perpaduan’ Dinner in Taman Sri Penaga, Sikamat, here last night.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also the PH Linggi candidate in the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election, PH Sikamat candidate Nor Azman Mohamad and PH Ampangan candidate Datuk Muhammad Nazri Kassim.

The prime minister also urged voters in the state to retain Aminuddin as menteri besar, citing his strong track record of leading the state administration with integrity and free from corruption and abuse of power.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, also criticised the racial narratives being played up by certain quarters during the election campaign to gain political support.

Instead, he said the Unity Government remained committed to governing fairly and inclusively by assisting all segments of society regardless of race, including through increased socio-economic allocations, housing initiatives and salary adjustments for civil servants.

In this election, PH is contesting all 36 state seats, with PKR fielding 16 candidates, DAP 11 and Amanah nine.

Polling takes place on Aug 1, with early voting on July 28.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama