PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The National Registration Department (JPN) is not conducting any special campaign or operations to require the public to update their residential address on their MyKad, nor to take action against those who have yet to do so.

“The responsibility of ensuring that information on the MyKad remains accurate and up-to-date lies with each cardholder.

“If there is a change to a new and permanent residential address, cardholders are encouraged to visit JPN to update that information,” the department clarified in a social media post today, adding that the fee for replacing a MyKad is RM10.

In light of this, JPN cautioned the public not to spread claims that the government is forcing all citizens to change their MyKad or seeking to profit through the implementation of Regulation 15 of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which has, in fact, been in force for a long time.

“Such claims do not reflect the actual situation and could cause confusion and unease among the public.

“Always verify information from official sources and do not make your own interpretations based on incomplete or out-of-context posts,” the statement read.

Earlier, a claim went viral on social media that failing to update your address after moving could result in legal action, including a fine of up to RM20,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Under Regulation 15 of the National Registration Regulations 1990, if a person changes their residence and stays at the new address for 90 days or more, they must update their identification card to reflect the new address. — Bernama