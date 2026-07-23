SEREMBAN, July 23 — The government will increase the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance in the near future to help ease the rising cost of living, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the decision was made after taking into account public feedback and concerns, despite the various forms of assistance already provided by the government.

“Although we have provided the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and SARA, and in Negeri Sembilan Datuk Seri Aminuddin (Harun) has given a substantial bonus to civil servants, have all the problems been resolved? Not yet.

“That is why we have listened to the people’s concerns and, Insya-Allah, we will further increase SARA for everyone in the near future,” he said during a Pakatan Harapan campaign rally here yesterday in conjunction with the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election.

Anwar had recently said the Madani government would continue to assess the possibility of increasing assistance for the people, including STR and SARA, if the country’s economic conditions permit.

He said the matter had been discussed with Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican and would be considered in the upcoming Budget. — Bernama