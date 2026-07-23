SEPANG, July 23 — The government will address the issue of insufficient accommodation facilities at several polytechnics by implementing improvement measures, including repairing hostels identified as requiring attention, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the accommodation issue emerged following a significant increase in applications to polytechnics and skills institutions as a result of the government’s efforts to encourage more Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders to pursue technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

“From a positive perspective, this situation is actually the result of the government’s efforts to encourage more SPM graduates to choose technical-related fields, particularly courses offered at polytechnics and other skills institutions.

“For the first time, we recorded more than 125 per cent achievement in applications. Therefore, we have provided places for them,” he told Bernama after delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) Presidents’ Forum here today.

Zambry said the increase in student admissions had resulted in accommodation constraints at several polytechnics, particularly institutions with older hostel buildings requiring maintenance.

He said the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) had taken note of the matter and was identifying hostels requiring repair works, especially those in poor condition, to ensure students were provided with better accommodation.

“We (MOHE) have already requested the government to carry out repair works at several polytechnics identified as being in poor condition and in need of maintenance. Insya-Allah, we will address the issue,” he said.

The media previously reported that a total of 30,488 new students registered at polytechnics nationwide for the Session 1 of 2026/2027 intake on June 22, recording a commendable achievement of over 125 per cent.

Following the sharp increase, Zambry said he had instructed Polytechnic and Community College Education Department director-general Dr Shamsuri Abdullah to take immediate measures regarding placement and related matters. — Bernama