KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — The Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) said action is being taken in accordance to procedures following allegations of sexual assault and workplace bullying involving a hospital director in the state capital.

In a statement today, JKNS said a detailed investigation into the allegations had already been completed by a special committee appointed by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

“The investigation findings have been obtained and further action is currently being carried out in accordance with the procedures and regulations in force,” they said.

“JKNS stresses that the department does not compromise on any form of misconduct, particularly acts involving sexual assault, harassment and workplace bullying. Such behaviour contradicts the values of integrity and ethics expected in public service, while affecting the physical and mental wellbeing of healthcare workers,” they added.

The department is courting controversy again following allegations which came to light yesterday after Kepayan state assemblyman Chin Tek Ming revealed that several police reports had been made last year over the alleged misconduct of the hospital director.

Chin and Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Lisa Hassan Alban also said that the director in question had admitted guilt and conceded to an early retirement which is still not fulfilled, leading to poor work environment.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun also said that investigation papers had been opened when the report was first made.