KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — AirBorneo Airways Sdn Bhd (AirBorneo) has warned passengers against purchasing flight tickets from unauthorised third-party websites, citing risks including inflated prices, hidden charges and difficulties with refunds or rebooking.

In a press release issued today, the Sarawak state-owned airline said it had encountered cases of unauthorised online ticket reselling or scalping through third-party aggregators in recent months.

AirBorneo said passengers who purchase such tickets may face issues after booking, including delayed or failed booking confirmations, additional administrative charges and problems obtaining refunds or assistance during flight disruptions.

The airline reminded passengers that the safest and most reliable way to purchase tickets was through its official sales channels.

AirBorneo said booking directly through its official channels would provide passengers with accurate and updated fares without hidden mark-ups or undisclosed service fees, immediate booking confirmation and the ability to reselect seats without additional costs.

It added that passengers would also have direct access to customer support for rebooking, refunds and disruption assistance, while ensuring their entitlement to compensation and protections under the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) 2016.

The airline said it did not authorise the resale of its tickets at marked-up prices by unofficial agents or platforms and would not be responsible for issues arising from bookings made outside its official channels.

Passengers were encouraged to purchase tickets only through the official AirBorneo website, mobile application, authorised ticketing counters and appointed travel agents.

AirBorneo said passengers with enquiries regarding suspected fraudulent listings or third-party booking issues could contact its customer service at 1 300 22 1388 within Malaysia or +60 8253 7555 outside Malaysia.

AirBorneo, Sarawak’s state-owned airline, was established in January 2026 following the transition from MASWings and has expanded beyond Rural Air Services (RAS) with the introduction of jet operations, beginning with the Kuching-Kuala Lumpur route.