KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — KTM Komuter Klang Valley and ETS services were disrupted today after a construction incident in Batang Benar damaged the railway’s overhead electric supply system, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said.

KTMB said the incident involved bridge construction works by a contractor appointed by the Public Works Department (JKR) for a wayleave project.

The railway operator said although a site entry permit had been issued to the contractor, the contractor was found to have failed to comply with the required safety conditions and procedures, including not submitting a complete work schedule and not informing KTMB of the actual timing of the works on the day of the incident.

Under KTMB’s site entry permit standard operating procedure, three technical representatives from its regional engineering, signalling and communications, as well as electrification teams would be stationed at the location for monitoring after full approval was obtained and complete documentation received.

KTMB said during the construction works, a wooden structure from the site fell onto the railway track before striking the overhead line system between the Batang Benar and Labu sections.

The incident damaged the electrical supply system, affecting train operations along the route.

For KTM Komuter services, trains from Pulau Sebang heading towards KL Sentral have been terminated at Seremban Station, while services towards KL Sentral and Batu Caves will only begin from Bangi Station.

KTMB said three shuttle bus services have also been provided from Seremban, Tiroi, Batang Benar, Labu and Bangi stations to assist passengers in continuing their journeys.

There will be no KTM Komuter service between Bangi and Seremban stations until further notice, with passengers using the affected route advised to seek alternative transport.

For affected ETS services, KTMB said seven shuttle buses have been provided at KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang and Seremban stations to help passengers continue their journeys.

Passengers who choose not to proceed with their ETS journey from the originating station will be eligible for a full fare refund.

KTMB said its technical teams were working to repair the overhead line electrical system and restore train services as soon as possible.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the unexpected incident and said passenger safety and train operations remained its priority.

Members of the public have been advised to obtain the latest service updates through KTMB’s official social media channels or from station staff.