KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias is among the candidates being considered for the post of menteri besar if the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance wins the state election on August 1, said PN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

However, Hamzah said BN and PN must first discuss and jointly decide on the candidate before making an announcement to voters, Harian Metro reported.

He acknowledged that choosing the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar candidate was currently “slightly” challenging but assured that PN would support whoever BN puts forward for the post.

“If possible, the leaders of these two ‘blue’ groups should sit down and think about who we can announce.

“The question (of whether PN will propose Jalaluddin as the menteri besar candidate) is unfair to me because BN should also sit down with us.

“We know who we want, but if BN wants someone else, then we discuss,” he said at a press conference after a public ceramah at the BN Felcra Lakai operations room last night.

Jalaluddin and PAS central working committee member Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary were also present.

Hamzah, who is also president of Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan), said the decision would be left to BN to announce the menteri besar candidate.

“We all want it to come from BN, so we leave it to the BN leadership to make the announcement,” he said.