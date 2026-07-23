KOTA KINABALU, July 23 — Police have opened investigation papers into sexual harassment allegations by a public hospital director here after receiving a report in January, said Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

The incidents allegedly took place last year but came to light yesterday after being brought up by Kepayan assemblyman Chin Tek Ming.

“The police received the report regarding this case in January, while the alleged incident occurred in October last year.

“The case only gained attention on social media yesterday, but police investigations had already been initiated under Section 509 of the Penal Code,” he said after the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters monthly gathering today.

Jauteh said an investigation paper was opened immediately after the report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing to complete the case.

“Any further developments will be announced once the investigation has been completed,” he said.

Chin and fellow Parti Warisan member Dr Istefan Koh made the allegations public in a video yesterday.

In the video, they said there were various allegations by more than one person including one “rather serious” one.

Chin also said that the director involved was supposed to have retired early due to the allegations.

He urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and workplace bullying involving staff at a hospital in Kota Kinabalu, and to give the matter immediate attention.

Chin said allegations of workplace sexual harassment and bullying should not be taken lightly and must be addressed through the appropriate channels and procedures.

Meanwhile, state Women, Health and Community Wellbeing minister Datuk Julita Majungki said that they were aware of the allegations and will take a zero tolerance approach to it.

“It’s in the hands of the health ministry and state health department but suffice to say, the necessary has been initiated and we are doing something about it,” she said.