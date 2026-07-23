SEREMBAN, July 23 — Entering the sixth day of the campaign period for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, a clear sentiment is emerging among the local electorate: they want leaders who are not just approachable, but who can actually get things done on the ground.

A Bernama survey found that voters are looking for candidates who can do more than just carry their voices to the State Legislative Assembly; they want practical, workable solutions to the issues that hit closest to home.

For 64-year-old retired teacher Kamarulzaman Ab Aziz, the deciding factor comes down to a simple question: can the candidate connect? He believes that a genuine, down-to-earth presence matters more than local ties.

“We can accept an outsider if he’s likeable, easy to approach, and truly engaged with the community, because that’s what counts. If a local candidate is hard to reach, then being from the area isn’t really an advantage,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old trader Nurulainee Hamidon hopes that whichever party or candidate earns the mandate to form the next government will pay serious attention to the cost of living, an issue she describes as an ongoing and pressing struggle for ordinary people.

“Rising prices these days are tough on buyers and also hurting small business owners. We are struggling with higher costs just to get our supplies, especially for raw ingredients.

“As a trader, it’s really hard because our costs keep going up. But when we increase our prices, customers get angry. That’s the kind of problem we have to deal with every day,’ said the food shop owner from Linggi, Port Dickson.

Housewife M. Manisha, 38, hopes that whichever party or candidate earns the mandate to form the next state government would not leave rural communities behind, particularly those living in estates, when it comes to planning and rolling out development agendas.

She said this is essential to ensure that residents in those areas can also enjoy fair access to facilities and development opportunities.

College student Mohammad Najmi Aiman, 22, who will be casting his ballot for the first time in the Paroi state constituency, hopes the party entrusted with power will place a stronger focus on comprehensive employment opportunities, offering wages that truly match workers’ qualifications and skills.

Meanwhile, private sector employee Lim Kian, 43, hopes that all candidates, regardless of party, will show maturity throughout the campaign period. As a democratic nation, he said, political competition should be healthy and constructive.

“We don’t want to see a culture of tearing others down among any party’s machinery or supporters. Because in the end, whichever party wins will be the one governing the state, so let’s keep the campaign peaceful,” said the Port Dickson resident.

According to Election Commission (EC) statistics, 889,490 eligible voters are registered for this state election, comprising 867,151 regular voters, 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police officers and their spouses.

A total of 103 candidates are vying for 36 seats, with early voting on July 28 and polling day on Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama