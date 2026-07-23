PETALING JAYA, July 23 — Celebrity entrepreneur and chef Khairul Aming has escalated his legal response following the exposure of his private customer records. He has issued a Letter of Demand (LOD) to Maxis and lodged a formal police report.

Taking to Threads, Khairul Aming revealed that his legal team has officially served the LOD to the telco giant. Beyond taking legal action against Maxis, a series of formal reports have been lodged across key regulatory and law enforcement bodies. His team submitted a police report against the individual perpetrator at IPD Dang Wangi. Formal complaints were also lodged with both the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP).

Reflecting on the breach, the content creator expressed feeling “sad and scared” by how effortlessly personal privacy can be compromised. He confirmed that the exposed records went far beyond basic phone details, payment history, and active subscriptions, crucially noting that his leaked MyKad details inadvertently enabled unauthorised access to his information on the government’s MySARA portal.

The timeline behind Khairul Aming’s data breach investigation

The incident began when a now-deleted post on Threads exposed details regarding Khairul Aming’s personal Maxis account. The poster alleged he had an overdue balance of RM498, warned that his line could soon be barred, and speculated that digital add-ons costing over RM400 had wiped out a year’s worth of advance credit. Khairul Aming swiftly responded, criticising the unauthorised exposure of his personal billing records.

In response, Maxis framed the leak as an isolated incident involving an individual perpetrator, stating it had identified the person responsible and was pursuing legal action. The situation quickly escalated to a national level when Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil directed MCMC to secure a full report on how confidential customer records were accessed. — SoyaCincau