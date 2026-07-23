JOHOR BAHRU, July 23 — Five men, including two teenagers, pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to fighting and causing a disturbance at a restaurant during a live screening of the World Cup final last Monday.

The accused, Abdullah Tenis Munisamy, 38; Keevaan Jay Arkesh Rajendran, 28; Muhammad Nafiz, 19; and two teenagers aged 15 and 17, entered the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Nurzihan Abdul Rahman.

They were charged with fighting in a public place at a restaurant in Taman Daya here at 5.40am on July 20.

The charge was framed under Section 160 of the Penal Code for affray, read together with Section 34 of the same code for joint liability.

The offence carries a maximum jail term of six months, a fine of up to RM1,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eizlan Azhar prosecuted, while the accused were unrepresented.

Nurzihan later fined RM700 each for the three adult accused and ordered them to serve seven days in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

The court also set Sept 1 for the submission of character reports for the two teenagers, who are classified as young offenders.

Last Monday, Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said 12 male suspects aged between 15 and 38 were detained to assist investigations into a brawl at a restaurant in Taman Daya during a live screening of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Before the arrests, a two-minute and 37-second video showing a group fight breaking out at the popular 24-hour restaurant during the screening went viral.