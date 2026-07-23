KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Several selected sections of the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA) and the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) will be temporarily closed from 11 pm on Aug 1 to 10 am on Aug 2 to facilitate the IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge 2026 event.

The closure on the NPE involves KM1.8 at Bulatan Kewajipan (Subang Jaya) to KM11 heading towards Bangsar in both directions, as well as from the Kuchai Lama intersection at KM17 to the Pantai Dalam Toll Plaza in both directions.

On the BESRAYA, the affected route is from the Kuchai Lama intersection to Jalan Pandan 1 at KM21.9 heading towards Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) in both directions.

Chief executive officer for BESRAYA and NPE, Chua Lay Hoon, said that the temporary closures have been approved by the Works Ministry (KKR), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

Therefore, she advised highway users to plan their journeys and use alternative routes during the temporary closure of roads to reduce any inconvenience.

“Traffic management officers, PDRM members, and technical teams will be stationed at strategic locations throughout the event to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth management of traffic.

“All participants and attendees are advised to plan their journeys and arrive early on the event day,” she said in a statement.

Information regarding alternative routes will be shared through the official BESRAYA and NPE social media platforms.

The event is jointly organised by BESRAYA (M) Sdn Bhd and New Pantai Expressway Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of IJM Corporation Berhad, along with Allianz Malaysia Berhad.

To get the latest information on the event, follow the official social media platforms Instagram @ijm_highway_run and Facebook IJM Allianz DUO Highway Challenge Run. — Bernama