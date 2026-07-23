ALOR SETAR, July 23 — A two-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a trailer lorry driven by her grandfather at Kampung Bukit Kuang, Gurun, near here, this morning.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said police received a report on the incident at 11 am, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident occurred at about 10.20 am. The trailer lorry, which is used to transport fertiliser, was parked in front of the house.

“At the time of the incident, the 61-year-old man was reversing the unloaded trailer lorry when he struck his two-year-old granddaughter, causing severe injuries that resulted in her death,” he told reporters at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

The investigation also covers the aspect of negligence, including how the child came to be struck without being noticed, he said.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) for further action. — Bernama