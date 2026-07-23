KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Sessions Court today heard that four to five meetings were held between Beijing Urban Construction Group (CZBUCG) and the Penang government regarding the state’s major roads and undersea tunnel project before the open tender process began.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Senior Superintendent Zulhilmi Ramli, 34, testified that the meetings were attended by CZBUCG representative Datuk Lee Chee Hoe and a representative from the Penang State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN), identified as Azlan.

The 38th prosecution witness made the statement while being cross-examined by defence counsel Mohd Haijan Omar during the corruption trial of former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng over the RM6.3 billion major roads and undersea tunnel project.

However, Zulhilmi said he could not recall the exact dates of the meetings.

Mohd Haijan put it to the witness that there was no basis for claims by the CZBUCG witness regarding any meetings beyond the three already identified, but Zulhilmi disagreed.

When asked what evidence supported the existence of additional meetings apart from those held on May 10, May 19, and July 11, 2011, prior to the open tender process, Zulhilmi said his conclusion was based on the testimony of the 23rd prosecution witness, Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, who had stated that preliminary meetings had taken place.

However, Zulhilmi agreed with the defence that he did not know what had been discussed during those meetings and that there were no official records documenting meetings between CZBUCG and the Penang government concerning the project.

During earlier proceedings on June 5, Zulhilmi dismissed Mohd Haijan’s suggestion that the three meetings between CZBUCG and the Penang government on May 10, May 19, and July 11, 2011, had not been specifically arranged by Lim.

The witness also agreed that no documents were seized directly from Zarul Ahmad during the investigation.

When asked what documents had been obtained, Zulhilmi clarified that the documents were seized from Zarul Ahmad’s company through an individual identified as Mr Azli, rather than directly from Zarul Ahmad himself.

He further agreed that the seized materials mainly comprised payment vouchers, cheque books, and files related to the project.

Lim, 65, is charged with using his position as Penang Chief Minister to obtain a gratification of RM3.3 million by allegedly helping a company owned by former Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd director Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli secure the RM6.341 billion Penang major roads and undersea tunnel project between January 2011 and August 2017.

He also faces a second charge of soliciting 10 per cent of the profits expected to be earned by Zarul Ahmad as an inducement for helping the company secure the project.

The offence was allegedly committed near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, between 12.30 a.m. and 2.00 a.m. in March 2011.

In addition, Lim faces two charges of causing the disposal of two plots of Penang government land, valued at RM208.8 million, to developer companies linked to the undersea tunnel project.

The alleged offences took place at the Penang State Land and Mines Office in Komtar on Feb 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues tomorrow. — Bernama