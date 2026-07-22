KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The renewed escalation of tensions in West Asia has once again rattled global markets, renewing concerns over one of the world’s major geopolitical flashpoints and its potential impact on global trade.

For many Malaysian businesses, however, the latest developments merely reinforce the need to remain vigilant rather than return to business as usual.

Manufacturers, retailers and small businesses continue to operate in an environment shaped by volatile shipping costs, fluctuating energy prices and fragile supply chains that have persisted after geopolitical tensions first emerged.

Businesses recognise that global logistics networks and supply chains will take much longer to recover even if tensions ease.

That has prompted many companies to rethink how they operate, from diversifying suppliers and improving inventory management to strengthening financial planning and building greater operational resilience.

The shift reflects a broader lesson from the past few years that started with the pandemic: resilience has become just as important as efficiency.

It has become part of everyday business strategy — one built on diversification, prudent planning and the understanding that uncertainty is likely to remain a defining feature of the global economy for the foreseeable future.

Tan Sri Hassan Marican, chairman of the Crisis Management Task Force (PPPK) under the National Economic Action Council (MTEN), warned in an interview with Bernama in June that energy disruptions extend far beyond fuel prices and could eventually affect food supplies, medical products and manufacturing.

“The effects of energy disruptions can spill over into many sectors because energy is a key input throughout the economy,” he said, adding that businesses should prepare for prolonged uncertainty rather than expect supply chains to return quickly to pre-crisis conditions.

Hassan also stressed that Malaysia’s relative stability during recent global disruptions was not by chance, but the result of early intervention by the government to cushion businesses and consumers from external shocks.

Among the measures introduced were targeted assistance, continued monitoring of essential supplies, logistics improvements and enforcement against profiteering to help maintain market stability despite external pressures.

However, Hassan emphasised that government action alone is insufficient.

He added that national resilience requires a “whole-of-nation” approach, with businesses and consumers also playing an active role in adapting to prolonged global uncertainty.

For businesses, that means moving beyond short-term responses by strengthening supply chain planning, reviewing procurement strategies, managing costs more efficiently and building flexibility into operations to better withstand future disruptions.

An example of a business that pivoted quickly to meet such challenges is Dking, a durian online store that has been around for 17 years.

In an interview with Malay Mail in April, Leron Yee who is one of the founders said “we can still try to reduce whatever costs that we are able to.”

He explained that the company adopted a more strategic approach to workforce planning while also optimising their internal budget by taking one per cent off across all departments.

Businesses are not facing these challenges alone. To complement such efforts, the government has rolled out a RM15 billion support package to help MSMEs weather global uncertainties, including expanded loan guarantees, the SME Stabilisation Relief Facility and additional microfinancing for small businesses and traders.

As of June 25, about RM1 billion had been approved for 1,500 SMEs under the relief facility.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers welcomed the facility and efforts to help companies source alternative raw materials, while noting that mid-tier manufacturers facing high freight, insurance and energy costs required further assistance.

Businesses and the public can also monitor developments through the government’s Global Supply Crisis dashboard, which tracks key indicators affecting supply chains,logistics and market conditions.

While the West Asia peace deal represents a welcome step towards greater geopolitical stability, businesses acknowledge that global supply chains remain interconnected and vulnerable to disruptions beyond any single region.

For Malaysian companies, resilience which began as a response to this and previous crises represents a mind shift which only makes them stronger.