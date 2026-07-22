KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A dispute between two siblings in Kuala Kubu Bharu turned fatal yesterday, leaving a 29-year-old man dead.

Hulu Selangor OCPD Supt Manimaran Muniandi said police were alerted to the incident at approximately 5:30 pm yesterday.

“Investigations found that the victim was a local resident aged 29, working as a lorry driver, who was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries,” he said in a statement.

The suspect, a 26-year-old sibling of the deceased, was apprehended by Hulu Selangor police shortly after the incident. The suspect has been remanded for seven days as investigators delve deeper into the circumstances of the fight.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police checks revealed that the suspect is no stranger to the law, with three prior criminal records. However, a urine test conducted following the arrest returned a negative result for illegal substances.