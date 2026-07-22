KLANG, July 22 — The defence is exploring a formal representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for a technician accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash that killed a delivery rider.

Defence lawyer Aravind Raj stated that he is currently reviewing all prosecution documents, including laboratory reports, before deciding whether to submit the representation to seek a withdrawal or reduction of the charges, NST reported.

The move comes as the 28-year-old accused, R. Saktygaanapathy, pleaded not guilty to a charge of self-administering tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) at the Klang Selatan district police headquarters on March 29.

Escorted from Sungai Buloh Prison for the proceedings, the accused faces a maximum of two years in jail and a RM5,000 fine if convicted under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The court has fixed August 28 for a mention to update the status of the representation.

While the drug charge is being contested, Saktygaanapathy faces a far more severe legal battle. He appeared before magistrate A. Karthiyayini in connection with the murder of 32-year-old delivery rider Amirul Hafiz Omar. Because the murder charge falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court, no plea was recorded.

The incident unfolded on March 29 along Jalan Raya Barat, where Saktygaanapathy allegedly drove at high speed, overtook several vehicles, and veered into the opposite lane. He struck Amirul’s motorcycle head-on with such force that the victim was hurled against a Perodua Myvi and pronounced dead at the scene.

The human cost of the collision was highlighted in court by the presence of Amirul’s widow, Nor Nadia Abdul Majid, and their three children, aged nine, seven, and two. Amirul had been on his way to buy a mathematics book for his children at the time of the crash.

If convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, Saktygaanapathy faces the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years. If the death penalty is not imposed, the law mandates at least 12 strokes of the cane. The court has fixed October 7 for further mention of the murder case as the prosecution awaits the final pathology report.