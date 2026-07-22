SEREMBAN, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government’s approach to student intake for the matriculation programme takes into account academic excellence as well as the needs of underprivileged groups to ensure fairer access to education.

He said students who achieve outstanding results of 10As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination would be given automatic admission opportunities regardless of race.

“The best-performing students, those who score 10As, we will give them automatic entry, whether they are Chinese, Indian or Malay.

“At the same time, the Bumiputera quota will continue to be maintained as it takes into account demographic factors and the need to assist students from rural and interior areas, including in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said here today.

Anwar said this while speaking at the “Jelajah Rakan Muda” programme at the Youth and Sports Complex (KOMBES) in Paroi, which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

Elaborating, the Prime Minister stressed the government’s continued commitment to assisting the poor from all communities based on need, as this is a requirement of justice.

“If there are poor Indians or poor Chinese, we will help them. What do we lose by being fair to everyone who is in need?” he said.

Anwar also reiterated his call for Malaysians to embrace the motto “Bersekutu Bertambah Mutu” (Unity Is Strength), introduced when the country achieved independence, as a foundation for strengthening unity in a multiracial society.

He said the first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, chose the motto because he understood Malaysia’s reality as a country comprising various races and religions, showing that unity and consensus were the way to ensure the nation remained peaceful and prosperous.

Anwar reminded the younger generation not to be easily influenced by those who exploit racial and religious sentiments for political interests.

“I am old, and I have seen how racial issues can threaten the country’s harmony. Do not repeat those mistakes. There is no other way except for us to unite and reach consensus,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said the government would continue to uphold Bahasa Melayu as the national and official language of the country, without denying the people’s right to master other languages such as Chinese, Tamil, English and Arabic. — Bernama