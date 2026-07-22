SEREMBAN, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged voters in Negeri Sembilan to continue placing their trust in Pakatan Harapan (PH), saying a renewed mandate is crucial to maintaining political stability.

Anwar said a strong mandate for PH would enable the state government to work in tandem with the Federal Government, ensuring development initiatives and public welfare programmes are implemented effectively.

The Prime Minister, who is also PH chairman, said political stability and unity are fundamental to sustaining the state’s development and delivering lasting benefits to the people.

He said Negeri Sembilan has remained stable under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, thanks to the cooperation of all parties.

“Everybody knows what we have done, and what Tok Min (Aminuddin) has done in Negeri Sembilan over the past three years… Let us keep our politics stable, remain united with a common purpose, prevent any form of abuse and continue safeguarding the people’s interests.”

Anwar said this in his speech at the Santai Petang Bersama Warga Ampangan (An Afternoon Chat with Ampangan Residents) event at Benteng @ Medan Selera Ampangan here today, which was also attended by PH candidate for the Ampangan state seat Muhammad Nazri Kassim.

The Prime Minister is in Negeri Sembilan to attend a series of PH campaign events for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

He acknowledged that while the state administration was not perfect, there remained room for improvement.

“Give our candidate the chance to serve. Yes, not all our policies are perfect, but continue to give us your feedback, and our candidates will make improvements,” he said.

PH is contesting all 36 state seats in the election, fielding 16 candidates from PKR, 11 from DAP and nine from Amanah.

The Election Commission (EC) has set August 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election, with early voting on July 28.

For the latest updates on the state polls, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama