SEREMBAN, July 22 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the implementation of reciprocal river widening and deepening projects in several areas proves that the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led administration in Negeri Sembilan is capable of ensuring that development proceeds and state resources are returned to the people.

The Prime Minister said, for example, the river widening and deepening project in the Ampangan area here, carried out on a reciprocal basis by the Negeri Sembilan government, not only helps address flooding issues but also ensures related resources are managed transparently for the benefit of the community.

Anwar said under the approach, sand extracted from the project would be reused to finance maintenance works and infrastructure improvements for the river areas concerned.

He said this in his speech at the Santai Petang Bersama Warga Ampangan (An Afternoon Chat with Ampangan Residents) event at Benteng @ Medan Selera Ampangan here today, which was also attended by PH candidate for the Ampangan state seat Muhammad Nazri Kassim.

The PH chairman is in Negeri Sembilan to attend several PH campaign events for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

Anwar also said integrity-based governance must continue to be the foundation of development in the state and the country, stressing that every project must be implemented with the people’s interests as the priority.

Anwar shared his experience when he was involved in negotiations for the development of a hotel project in Port Dickson, which he said also took into account the welfare of the local fishing community, including aspects related to education and improvements to their homes.

In this regard, he urged the people to make wise choices in the Negeri Sembilan state election by continuing to give PH the mandate to lead the state government.

“We choose people who are trustworthy. There are many good Malays, many good Indians and many good Chinese who have dignity. Choose them and, insya-Allah, our future will be more secure,” he said.

In this election, PH is contesting all 36 seats, with 16 candidates from PKR, 11 from DAP and nine from Amanah.

The Election Commission has set Aug 1 as polling day, while early voting will be held on July 28.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama