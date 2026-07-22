PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — The GovTech flagship report launched today outlines 15 strategic recommendations anchored on four key pillars to strengthen productivity in Malaysia’s public sector through digital transformation.

Published jointly by the World Bank and the Digital Ministry, the report identifies the four pillars as strengthening digital foundations, building a digitally capable public service, reinforcing delivery governance, and providing user-centric government services.

It says the key to advancing Malaysia’s digital government productivity now lies in shifting the focus from infrastructure development to strengthening institutions, workforce capabilities and governance.

Under the first pillar, Platforms — Strengthening Digital Foundations, the report calls for greater interoperability, improved data sharing across government agencies, reduced duplication of digital systems, and the design of digital platforms based on a whole-of-government approach.

“The second pillar, Workforce — Building a Digitally Capable Public Service, recommends developing digital leadership, strengthening the recruitment and career pathways for digital talent, and investing in continuous learning,” the Digital Ministry said in a statement today.

The third pillar, Policy — Strengthening Governance for Service Delivery, stresses that successful digital transformation depends not only on technology but also on effective governance.

It highlights the need for stronger cross-ministerial coordination, clear accountability and performance assessments focused on productivity gains and service delivery outcomes.

The fourth pillar, Participation — Delivering User-Centric Government Services, calls for expanding service design to better meet the needs of the public, businesses and frontline civil servants, while enhancing trust in the government’s digital ecosystem and strengthening feedback mechanisms.

The report was officially launched by the World Bank in collaboration with the Digital Ministry at a ceremony officiated by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Titled ‘Building Malaysia’s Future Government: Unlocking Public Sector Productivity with GovTech’, the report was prepared to support the next phase of Malaysia’s public sector digital transformation agenda through a strategic collaboration between the Digital Ministry, the National Digital Department and the National AI Office, with technical input from the Public Service Department (PSD), the Finance Ministry and the Economy Ministry.

According to the report, its findings are underpinned by global benchmarking, cross-agency consultations and in-depth empirical analysis.

It also draws on the first GovTech Skills Survey, jointly led by the World Bank and the Public Service Department, involving more than 16,500 civil servants from 28 federal ministries to assess digital capabilities, operational constraints and opportunities to transform public service delivery.

In the same statement, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo described the report as more than an analytical document, saying it serves as a practical roadmap for the next phase of the public sector’s digital transformation.

“The findings from the joint study by the World Bank and the Public Service Department clearly show that our focus must now shift from infrastructure development alone to strengthening institutions, workforce capacity and robust governance.

“Through the 15 strategic recommendations outlined in the report, the Digital Ministry remains committed to enhancing data sharing, strengthening digital talent within the public service, and building systems centred on the needs of the people,” he said. — Bernama