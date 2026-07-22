TAMPIN — PAS has issued a directive for its members to support Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the Negeri Sembilan state election, signalling a deepening strategic cooperation between the two coalitions.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan urged the grassroots in the Tampin parliamentary constituency to turn out in force on August 1.

He specifically called for support for both BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates across three key state seats to ensure a decisive victory over Pakatan Harapan (PH), NST reported.

“I want to call on and instruct all PAS members in the Tampin parliamentary constituency to come out and vote on August 1,” Takiyuddin declared during the Gelombang Biru programme at Felda Bukit Rokan last night.

“Support our candidate from BN in Gemencheh, support our candidate in Gemas, and do not forget the MCA candidate in Repah so that we can defeat Pakatan Harapan in that constituency.”

The alliance focuses on three candidates: PN’s Ridzuan Ahmad in Gemas, BN’s Suhaimizan Bizar in Gemencheh, and BN’s Koh Kim Swee in Repah.

Takiyuddin said the directive echoed the strategy employed during the Johor state election, where PAS members were similarly instructed to back BN candidates as part of a broader electoral roadmap.

“The objective is to defeat PH by ensuring BN candidates win, regardless of whether they are from Umno, MCA or MIC,” he said.

“God willing, this effort will bring great benefits to Muslims, the Malay community, and our beloved nation, Malaysia.”

The event was also attended by Parti Wawasan Negara president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Tampin Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa.

Speaking to reporters later, Takiyuddin clarified that the directive is binding for all PN component parties, not just PAS.

He also emphasised that every member of the coalition is expected to adhere to the agreed-upon candidate list for the Negeri Sembilan polls.