IPOH, July 20 — Three people were injured after a lorry plunged about eight metres into a ravine following a collision with an express bus at Km358.5 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound near Bidor this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said an emergency call on the incident was received at 7.37am before firefighters from the Bidor and Slim River Fire and Rescue Stations were deployed to the scene.

“The accident involved a lorry and an express bus, causing the lorry to plunge into a ravine about eight metres deep.

“There were a male and a female victim, aged 40 and 30 respectively, in the lorry who suffered leg injuries and a fractured arm, while a 27-year-old male bus passenger sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

He said the male victim was assisted out of the ravine and walked to safety with the help of firefighters, while the female victim was carried out using a basket stretcher before being handed over to Ministry of Health personnel.

“All the victims received initial treatment at the scene before being taken to Slim River Hospital, and the operation ended at 9am today,” he said. — Bernama