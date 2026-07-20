KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Six female students aged between 12 and 16 were charged in the Court for Children in Kota Kinabalu today with rioting over an alleged assault on a 13-year-old student outside a secondary school that was captured in a video which later went viral.

The New Straits Times previously reported that the incident drew public attention after a video showing a group of students allegedly assaulting a Form One student circulated widely on social media on May 27.

The six accused claimed trial before Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus after they were charged with being part of an unlawful assembly with the common intention of causing hurt to the victim using violence.

They were accused of committing the offence at about 8am on May 22 outside the school gate.

The charge was framed under Section 147 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The court fixed September 9 for pre-trial case management.

Each accused was granted bail of RM1,000, with RM500 to be deposited, and one local surety who must be either their mother or father.

The six are represented by Datuk Ram Singh and Prabjit Singh Gill, while Deputy Public Prosecutor Arfa Anchal Khan Muhammad Munir Khan appeared for the prosecution.