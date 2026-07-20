KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident while putting up party flags along Jalan Kuala Sawah-Rantau near Kampung Belangkan in Seremban on Sunday evening.

The incident, which occurred at about 6.40pm, involved a lorry and the 23-year-old victim, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

Seremban district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yatim Osman said preliminary investigations found that the victim was on the left shoulder of the road heading towards Rantau while carrying out work to install party flags.

“Suddenly, a vehicle believed to be a lorry, with its make and registration number unknown, collided with a signboard pole and the pedestrian who was on the roadside.

“The lorry is believed to have left the scene immediately after the accident, and efforts to trace the driver involved and witnesses are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

He said the impact caused the victim to fall onto the roadside and suffer injuries to his face and head before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information on the incident can contact investigating officer Inspector Nor Fadzilah Mohd Zainuddin at 019-4611794, the Seremban district police operations room at 06-6033222, or any nearby police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.