KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to hit several states in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak until 5pm today.

MetMalaysia announced that the affected areas are Kuala Lumpur, Perlis, Penang, Melaka as well as in Kedah involving the areas of Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Kulim and Bandar Baharu as well as Perak in Manjung, Central Perak, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak and Muallim.

The same warning was also issued in Terengganu (Marang, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong and Bera) and Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat).

Other states also affected are Negeri Sembilan in Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin as well as Johor in Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Johor Bahru.

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Sri Aman, Betong (Saratok and Kabong), Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Song), Bintulu and Miri (Subis and Miri). — Bernama