KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Pos Malaysia Bhd, under DRB-HICOM Bhd, remains focused on reducing losses through its transformation plan, supported by network rationalisation, expansion of digital channels and prudent management of its cost base and revenue mix.

The Ministry of Communications said Pos Malaysia improved its financial performance, reducing its net loss to RM19.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 from RM41.5 million in the same period last year.

“This reduction is the lowest quarterly loss in four years, supported by increased revenue from digital certificate and printing services, stronger performance in the aviation segment and reduced losses in the postal services segment,” it said in a written response published on the Parliament website yesterday.

The ministry said this in response to Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew’s question on whether the government would provide financial assistance to Pos Malaysia given the company’s record of losses under DRB-HICOM.

At the same time, it noted the government encourages the transformation and modernisation efforts being carried out by Pos Malaysia.

“Any form of government support will be considered based on current policies, the financial position of the government, the need for universal service provision, and the applicable regulatory framework,” it said.

Furthermore, the ministry said the main approach is not through direct financial assistance to Pos Malaysia, but rather by creating a more sustainable financing mechanism to cover the costs of providing universal services.

It added that the government is examining the establishment of the Postal Service Fund as a long-term mechanism to support the provision of postal services in commercially less viable areas, without compromising the overall sustainability of the industry. — Bernama