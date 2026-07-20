KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A woman’s body was found floating in Sungai Tanjung Serindit, Ulu Papan, Pengerang, Kota Tinggi last night, shocking residents after the victim was discovered with both her hands and legs tied with rope.

The unidentified woman’s body was found after police received information from members of the public at about 9pm, Kosmo! Online reported today.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said a team from the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters and the Johor police contingent’s forensic unit rushed to the scene after receiving the report.

“Initial examination found that the victim had died at the scene, with both her hands and legs tied with rope.

“The identity of the deceased is still being established, while the cause of death remains under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to Pasir Gudang Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for suspected murder.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident or knowledge of any missing woman to come forward.