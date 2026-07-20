KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A 68-year-old man died after the oil palm-laden lorry he was driving was involved in an accident along the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway near Kampung Batu Gajah, Sungai Rambai, today.

Berita Harian reported that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry (MOH) personnel after he was found trapped in the driver’s cabin of the lorry.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Public Relations Officer Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 11.50am.

He said six firefighters from the Merlimau Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene with a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) vehicle and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit.

“When the operation team arrived at the scene at 11.58am, they found a road accident involving a three-tonne lorry carrying oil palm fruit.

“The man was found trapped in the driver’s seat and was confirmed dead by MOH personnel at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafidzatullah said firefighters carried out an operation to remove the victim before handing the body over to MOH ambulance personnel for further action.

He added that the operation ended at 1.19pm after checks found no other hazards at the scene.