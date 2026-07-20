KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Former Pulai MP Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has been reappointed as the Dewan Negara deputy Speaker after taking his oath as a senator for a second term today.

The appointment was decided by Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah after Nur Jazlan was the only candidate nominated for the position, Berita Harian reported.

Nur Jazlan’s previous term as a senator ended last month, leaving the deputy Speaker post vacant.

He took his oath of office as a Dewan Negara member for his second term before Awang Bemee today, with the appointment backdated to June 15 and lasting until June 14, 2029.

Nur Jazlan’s nomination for the deputy Speaker position was proposed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Senator Mussodak Ahmad also took his oath for a second term today, with his tenure running from March 20 until March 19, 2029.

Nur Jazlan, who is also Pulai Umno division chief, was first appointed Dewan Negara deputy Speaker on June 19, 2023, after securing 43 votes in the election for the position.

He defeated Bersatu information chief Datuk Razali Idris, whose nomination was proposed by then-Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau.

Awang Bemee, in his opening remarks at today’s Dewan Negara sitting, welcomed Nur Jazlan’s reappointment.