SEREMBAN, July 20 — The Negeri Sembilan contingent of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened two investigation papers into election offences involving acts of mischief that caused loss or damage to property during the early days of campaigning for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Azfanny Ahmad said police received three reports related to the state election during the first two days of campaigning, with two resulting in investigation papers being opened over alleged election offences.

“The incident occurred in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu, where the complainant reported that PH party flags, buntings and banners were damaged and thrown into a drain. In addition, there were scratches on a vehicle bumper, which the complainant suspected were caused by an unidentified individual after the party flags were installed.

“The investigation papers were opened following two police reports lodged in Kuala Klawang yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief causing loss or damage to property,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said the overall security and public order situation throughout the state election process remained good and under control through continuous monitoring and cooperation from all parties.

Azfanny said PDRM has so far received 109 applications for political permits, with 107 approved after organisers fulfilled the stipulated requirements.

He said police would continue strengthening preparedness, compliance monitoring and enforcement throughout the election period, stressing that firm action would be taken without compromise against anyone found violating the law.

“The public is also urged to continue observing the law, respect the democratic process and cooperate with PDRM to ensure the state election is conducted in a peaceful, harmonious and orderly manner,” he added.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5, while the Election Commission has set July 28 for early voting and August 1 as polling day for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama