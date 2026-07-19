KOTA KINABALU, July 19 — Small companies and local contractors will be provided a monthly quota of 300 litres through fleet cards to reduce the impact on operating costs following the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy programme in the affected states, which began on July 1.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this flexibility in assistance is granted specifically for diesel vehicles registered under the names of partnership companies or sole proprietorships nationwide for their business use.

According to Armizan, this immediate intervention measure was brought forward by his ministry and approved by the Federal Cabinet to assist micro-entrepreneurs who previously faced difficulties applying for assistance under individual names.

“These small companies are not included under the two sectors of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS), which are the public transport sector and the goods or consumer necessities transport sector. They use those vehicles for their small business needs,” he said.

He was met by reporters after officiating the Madani Foster Village Project at Kampung Sekalong, Menumbok, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Armizan emphasised that the Federal Government remains open to making improvements to the subsidy implementation in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, which began on July 1, guided by three main pillars.

“Any necessary mechanism must first take into account the people’s cost factor, second is the leakage risk management factor, and third is certainly the government’s fiscal space. These three factors are highly important for us to consider,” he said.

He said that to strengthen diesel subsidy delivery operations in the interior areas of the two states, state-level agencies will be mobilised to assist with registration and to verify eligible target groups so that no one is left out.

Commenting on the Madani Foster Village project in Kampung Sekalong, Armizan said a total of RM500,000 has been allocated to the village to implement five projects that will bring a direct impact to its residents.

The Papar Member of Parliament said the projects include the construction of an open multi-purpose hall, upgrading village roads, constructing and repairing culverts, installing solar lights, and building a landmark for Kampung Sekalong.

“These projects will start immediately and must be completed within this year. The projects are small-scale, carried out following this launch, and we expect them to be completed within two to three months,” he said, adding that this is the ministry’s third Madani Foster Village, with the first in Mukim Kaiduan, Papar in 2024, and Mukim Tikam Batu, Kedah, last year.

The Madani Foster Village Programme is a government initiative to narrow the development gap between urban and rural areas. It aims to provide basic amenities such as water supply, electricity, roads, streetlights, internet access, and community facilities in villages in need. — Bernama